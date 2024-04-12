Mainstreet Piqua leader brings experience, passion

Roth’s hiring to lead the downtown advocacy organization was effective Feb. 19. She brings experience with a Main Street organization after serving as part-time Community Engagement Coordinator for Troy Main Street.

“It was there where I was exposed to Main Street programs,” Roth said, adding that introduction began in May 2023.

“I’ve always had a passion to shop small, support local businesses and encourage community involvement. The Main Street programs bring all of those passions together,” she said. “There are some really great things happening in downtown Piqua right now, and I want to be a part of it. The established Mainstreet Piqua organization has forward momentum, and it is very exciting.”

Among Roth’s main responsibilities are submitting permits to local and state municipalities for Main Street events and contracting with vendors who provide entertainment services and other needs for big events.

“The best part of my job is getting to know the business owners and sharing with them opportunities to help grow or maintain their business,” she said.

Among the pluses offered by downtown Piqua is an abundance of dedication shown by downtown merchants, she said, adding, “You can tell they love being here and seeing all the smiling faces that come through their door.”

Each week brings challenges to Mainstreet Piqua, but the organization finds ways to work through the challenges with the help of volunteers, downtown merchants and dedicated board members. “I personally love challenges and consider life boring without them,” Roth said.

Upcoming Mainstreet Piqua events include the Taste of the Arts scheduled for May 17 from 5-9 p.m. and the Community Farmer’s Market, which begins the following week. The Farmer’s Market is held every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library located in the Fort Piqua Plaza downtown.

“As far as events go, I’d like to see how this year goes and look at ways to make the already established events bigger and better,” Roth said. “Stay tuned as there could be a Junior Mainstreet program starting next school year.”

Roth and her husband have two children and a dog.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the organization is asked to call the office at 937-773-9355 or email info@maintstreetpiqua.com.

For more information on Mainstreet Piqua, visit mainstreetpiqua.com or visit the organization on Facebook or Instagram.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com