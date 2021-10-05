Make a Difference: 200 volunteers needed to help beautify Dayton’s MetroParks

This is the second of Five Rivers’ two largest, annual days of volunteer opportunities. Adopt-A-Park day is particularly celebrated in April each year, though the parks system needs volunteers year-round for a variety of tasks.

Anyone interested in learning about other projects like Make a Difference Day can visit metroparks.org/volunteer.

“Events such as Make-A-Difference-Day connect us to large numbers of volunteers in one day that allow us to plan and complete large-scale projects that would otherwise not be possible,” said Chris Pion, MetroParks Director of Parks and Conservation. “We are so thankful for the dedicated support that we receive from these wonderful volunteers.”

National Make a Difference Day has been taking place across the country for more than 20 years and Five Rivers MetroParks has supported the annual event for several years, according to a release.

Examples of past projects, according to Five Rivers MetroParks’ website, include:

Five Rivers MetroParks said participants are required to wear face coverings when indoors in its facilities. When outdoors, anywhere six feet of social distance cannot be maintained, Five Rivers encouraged participants to wear face coverings.