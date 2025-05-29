How ‘Lydia’s Ladies’ became a group of dedicated volunteers sewing items for those in need

Her idea? To get the women together and teach sewing to those who wanted to learn.

“I didn’t really have a plan,“ Place said. ”I just had a meeting and invited anyone interested in sewing.”

Fifteen women showed up. The blocks they created turned into lap quilts which they donated to nearby nursing homes in Brookville.

Then, Place decided the group could do something for children in the community.

“The first year we made lap quilts and pillowcases for Artemis House,” she said. “After that, we went to Acumen Therapeutics, a local organization that provides counseling services for children with behavior, mental and physical health challenges. We made the children pillowcases and lap quilts for their summer camp. We’ve done Christmas for them too. We also provide small gifts of activity books, games, stuffed animals, snacks, crafts and Bibles.”

Two times a year, the organization also provide lap quilts, pillow cases and small gifts appropriate for the various age groups to Isaiah’s Place, a foster care agency located in Troy.

“We’re so grateful for the support Crestview Baptist Church has provided for Isaiah’s Place and the children and families we serve,” said Robby Lybarger, Director of Operations. “The church is always thoughtful in their giving, providing items specific to each child in our care and making sure it’s something they’ll love to receive.”

Lydia’s Ladies

The group now known as Lydia’s Ladies is named for Lydia in the Bible who was a seller of purple cloth and worked with fabric. Although the sewing circle is mostly women, they’ve had three young boys who wanted to learn to sew as well.

“We sew together at the church every Tuesday and have three closets for our supplies,” said Place. “We have extra sewing machines that have been donated. We sew and talk and have a carry-in lunch once a month. We have a good time and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Lydia’s Ladies make bibs and fidget cloths for children, bibs and fidget clothes for adults in memory care units in local nursing homes.

”Each of us has a desire to bless those who are less fortunate, especially children" Place said.

Andrea Allen, founder and CEO of Acumen Therapeutics said the kindness shown by Lydia’s Ladies reminds us that when people come together with purpose, real change is possible for our youth.

“We believe strong communities are built through collaboration and care.”

Here’s what the need (must be new items):

Cotton and Flannel material — since Joann’s is closing we have fewer choices to purchase fabric for our needs. Material can be older and unused pieces.

Zippers ( any length)

Thread

Gift cards in small amounts ( McDonald’s, Wendy’s)

Cash donations

Colored pencils

Activity books

Fruit rollups

Socks

Hats and Gloves

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Crestview Baptist Church, 6600 Salem Avenue, Clayton, Ohio 45315.

For more information: Call (937) 854-6300.

