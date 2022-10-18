Masquerage returns this weekend geared toward ‘providing Dayton the party it deserves’

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now for purchase online. A General Admission Ticket is $50 and includes access to the event’s main areas and a welcome drink at the beginning of the night. Drink tickets will be available to purchase for $4 each. Red Ribbon Lounge Tickets are $100 and includes access to the event’s main and VIP areas, a welcome drink at the beginning of the night, a designated VIP bar with food and beverages included and a swag bag at the end of the night.

Schimmoeller said tickets will be available on Saturday but will cost $25 more. If you purchase a General Admission Ticket, you can upgrade it for $50 more at the door.

This year a section of the venue will be dedicated to dance music and a dance floor, Schimmoeller explained. There will also be a main stage with entertainers and dancing. Schimmoeller also noted a special performance will occur around 10:30 p.m. that guests will not want to miss.

“I think what I’m most looking forward to this year is providing Dayton the party it deserves,” Schimmoeller said.

Schimmoeller particularly looks forward to guests figuring out how the theme of the event is woven into everything from the food and drinks to the performances and decorations.

Even though the event is considered a costume party, Schimmoeller said guests do not need to wear a costume to attend.

Since hosting this fundraiser in 2001, Equitas Health has raised over $1.5 million to support its prevention and education programs.

Masquerage will run until 1 a.m. An “After Party” is scheduled at the Stage Door, located at 44 N. Jefferson Street.

For more information about Masquerage, visit www.masquerage.org or the event’s Facebook page. If you have questions, feel free to email Schimmoeller at jostinschimmoeller@equitashealth.com.