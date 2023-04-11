Mexican restaurant closes in Airway Shopping Center in Riverside

There are no longer signs of life at 4904 Airway Road in Riverside.
Salsas Mexican Restaurant has closed its doors in the Airway Shopping Center near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
According to a March 24 Facebook post by the Riverside Area Chamber of Commerce, the longtime, family-owned establishment was expected to close at the end of March. The space previously housed Pepito’s Mexican Restaurant.
Dayton.com has reached out to the Riverside Area Chamber of Commerce for additional comment on the closure. We will update this story as details arise.
