Mi Cozumel to open Lebanon restaurant in December, expanding to Dayton in 2024

Construction is underway at Mi Cozumel’s fourth restaurant location at 511 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon with plans to open in December before Christmas, confirmed manager Daniel Espinoza.

Mi Cozumel is a family-owned and operated restaurant with three other Cincinnati locations including 11700 Princeton Pike, 8565 Winton Road and 3100 Vandercar Way. The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, is known for having over 40 flavors of margaritas and flaming fajitas.

“The idea of a modern Mexican cuisine in Ohio and a place where you can transport yourself to our roots motivated the family to travel around 32 states of Mexico to discover all the flavors and heritage in our gastronomy,” stated the restaurant’s website. “Celebrate the passion, inspiration and culture with our furniture, glassware, decorations and more!”

On Thursday, California artist Raul Carrillo, also known as vango, was painting several brightly colored images in the restaurant reflecting its Mexican culture. For example, there is a mural of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and a lion canvas representing Leon, Guanajuato, where the owners are from.

Carrillo’s work can be seen in Mi Cozumel’s other restaurant locations. He said he is proud to have his work displayed in their newest restaurant.

Mi Cozumel combines a love of art, Mexican food and the idea of having an experience, Espinoza said. The family decided to open a fourth location in Lebanon so more people could enjoy their unique concept. Espinoza said they have had people travel from Columbus and Kentucky to their Cincinnati restaurants due to their presence on TikTok.

The Lebanon location will be a little more upscale compared to their other locations. Surprises are in store as well to ensurecustomers will have an experience resembling a total fiesta. More details will be announced at a later date.

“Every restaurant we’re trying to make it bigger and better than the one before,” Espinoza said.

The family plans to open three more restaurants in 2024 with expected locations in Florence, Kentucky, Fountain Square in Cincinnati and Dayton.

Mi Cozumel is part of a $20 million investment to develop a mixed-used project just north of Berry Intermediate School and Oakwood Avenue, on the west side of Broadway (Ohio 48). The development features apartments, townhomes, Catch-a-Fire Pizza and a 2,150-square-foot retail space available for lease.

For more information, visit www.micozumel.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.