Miami Valley Restaurant Association summer events promise to be bigger than ever

Summer food festivals are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever before this summer with record crowds and a record number of vendors signed up for some of the upcoming events.
“We are expecting at least 2,500 people to come out for Cheese Fest at the end of May and that’s just the start. These events are incredibly popular. We are expecting more than 10,000 to come out for Pickle Fest and Wing Fest and Bacon Fest will see crowds around 10,000,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “Pickle and Bacon Fest bring a lot of out of town folks into the area which is great for our economy. Last time I checked the hotels at Austin Landing were almost full for Pickle Fest.”
Currently Cheese Fest has almost 5,000 people interested in the event on Facebook, so Zahora says more than 2,500 could end up coming out.
Here’s a look at the upcoming MVRA events that are worth considering carving out time on your calendar for.
• May 25: Cheese Fest at Austin Landing.
• June 7: Party at the Landing with Crush the Bon Jovi Tribute featuring over 10 food trucks and beer garden proceeds benefiting the Skylar Kooken Foundation
• June 15: Wine Fest at The Greene with Party Punch featuring a variety of food trucks and local artists.
• June 29: Pickle Fest- Just Dill With It at Austin Landing. Zahora has a record number of 60 food and pickle vendors lined up as well a brand new website — https://daytonpicklefest.com.
• July 6: Seltzer Fest at The Greene with Classic Jam and food trucks.
• July 13: Kickin Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion.
• July 27: Pineapple Fest at Austin Landing with more than 16 food vendors currently lined up.
• Aug. 3: Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion.
• Aug. 24: Taco and Nacho Fest which currently has more than 20 vendors lined up.
• Sept. 6: Party at AustinLanding with The Menus benefiting SICSA.
• Sept. 15: Beer Fest at The Greene.
• Oct. 12: Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing.
For more information visit https://dineoutdayton.com/events.
