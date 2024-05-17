Miami Valley Restaurant Association summer events promise to be bigger than ever

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

Currently Cheese Fest has almost 5,000 people interested in the event on Facebook, so Zahora says more than 2,500 could end up coming out.

Here’s a look at the upcoming MVRA events that are worth considering carving out time on your calendar for.

• May 25: Cheese Fest at Austin Landing.

• June 7: Party at the Landing with Crush the Bon Jovi Tribute featuring over 10 food trucks and beer garden proceeds benefiting the Skylar Kooken Foundation

• June 15: Wine Fest at The Greene with Party Punch featuring a variety of food trucks and local artists.

• June 29: Pickle Fest- Just Dill With It at Austin Landing. Zahora has a record number of 60 food and pickle vendors lined up as well a brand new website — https://daytonpicklefest.com.

• July 6: Seltzer Fest at The Greene with Classic Jam and food trucks.

• July 13: Kickin Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion.

• July 27: Pineapple Fest at Austin Landing with more than 16 food vendors currently lined up.

• Aug. 3: Bacon Fest at Fraze Pavilion.

• Aug. 24: Taco and Nacho Fest which currently has more than 20 vendors lined up.

• Sept. 6: Party at AustinLanding with The Menus benefiting SICSA.

• Sept. 15: Beer Fest at The Greene.

• Oct. 12: Pumpkin Fest at Austin Landing.

For more information visit https://dineoutdayton.com/events.

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.