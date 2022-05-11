Mid-century Dayton home for sale featured on HGTV couple’s Instagram

She explained there have been a lot of people interested in this house.

The mid-century home, built in 1958, sits on a wooded, double lot. It has three beds and three baths, the listing description said. Throughout the house, there are retro-style finishes including original light fixtures and tile.

Several other homes in the Dayton area have previously been featured on the “Cheap Old Houses” Instagram page.

