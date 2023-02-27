Mikesell’s selling cases of chips this week

BreakingNews
By Natalie Jones
Mikesell’s, Dayton’s favorite potato chip company, is selling cases of chips this week while supplies last.

According to a Feb. 25 Facebook post, the company plans to sell cases for $20 each from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at 1610 Stanley Ave. in Dayton. The company is accepting cash only.

“We cannot thank you enough for this journey we have lived together, and cannot wait to see you all this Thursday,” the post said.

Mikesell’s-branded snack foods are still on area store shelves after the company announced earlier this month it was going out of business.

Conn’s Potato Chips started production of Mikesell’s-branded bags of potato chips from its Zanesville facility nearly two weeks ago after its subsidiary obtained a license to the brand rights for Mikesell’s snack foods.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: New owner starts production of Mikesell’s-branded chips

“Conn’s is excited about this opportunity,” Jonathan George, co-owner and president of Conn’s, previously said. “The licensing agreement will allow us to use the decades old recipes and traditions of Mikesell’s to deliver the quality snack food products consumers have come to expect and enjoy, especially the loyal fans of Mikesell’s products.”

Conn’s was established in 1935 and is owned by George brothers, Jonathan and Tom. The brothers took the company’s helm in 2019.

ExplorePrevious Coverage: Mikesell’s ending 110-plus years of local business

