Miss National Drug Take-Back Day? Here’s how to take care of unwanted prescription drugs.

The DEA’s Diversion Control Division operates several year-round public disposal locations. You can use the DEA’s website to find a location near you by entering your ZIP Code or city.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 6,300 sites operated by the DEA and almost 5,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners. DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 6,350 tons of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.