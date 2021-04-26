Dayton region added jobs in March, but streak of growth remains slow

One is getting vaccines to everyone who wants them, she said, and another is finding workers to fill all the available job openings.

“We continue to work toward stabilizing the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic, including the hospitality industry,” Allen said, later adding, “Extended federal unemployment benefits are making it more financially beneficial for some to stay home.”

Employment in the Dayton metro area increased 0.3% in March to 373,500 workers, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The local economy created 1,200 jobs, after losing 500 in February. Employers hired 2,400 new workers in January.

The metro area includes Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties.

The local economy ended 2020 on a down note, losing 2,200 jobs in December. The region also saw modest growth in November (+600 jobs) after shedding 400 workers in October.

The Dayton region is still digging itself out of a deep jobs hole, caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Job figures revised earlier this year show that the region lost 59,000 jobs in April 2020 following the statewide lockdown orders.

Since then, the region has gained back about 40,500 of those jobs (about 69%), according to federal labor data.

But Allen, with the chamber, points out that there are some encouraging signs of growth, such as regional sales tax collections increasing 2.2% in January, compared to the prior year.

She also said regional unemployment has declined, and major redevelopment projects have continued to move forward, like the revitalization of the Dayton Arcade and the Fire Blocks District.

The U.S. has seen some surprisingly positive economic indicators recently, such as a decline in new jobless claims, said Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst with Bankrate.

But, he cautioned, the economy still requires substantial healing.

New jobless claims declined in all seven local counties last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

New unemployment claims in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties were down 16% in the week ending April 17, compared to the previous week.

Some employers have said they have had trouble filling positions. El Meson in Dayton, a restaurant serving Central and South American dishes, has had to cut back hours of operation.

“We’re only open four days right now and we really can’t see us opening anymore until we feel safe and confident that we have the amount of staff to man the tables,” owner Bill Castro said.

The restaurant is normally open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. But its lunch crowd dwindled due to people working from home, leaving Castro no choice but to cut lunch hours and only serve dinner between 4 and 9 p.m. However, the restaurant has a steady flow of customers.

