MJ’s on Jefferson to be sold; new owners will be familiar faces

The long-time owners of MJ’s on Jefferson have sold the bar, cafe and entertainment venue to three of its employees.
Jerid Martel, co-owner of MJ’s with his partner Matt Ross, announced the sale Thursday on his Facebook page.
“Since the virus hit a lot of things have changed, for us as well. We realize that WE want to spend more time together and that we have decided to focus on our other businesses and have decided to sell MJ’s on Jefferson,” Martel wrote.
Matel wrote that the new owners are MJ’s employees Bruce Lindsey, Matthew Wilson and Bobby Harris.
“They have been taking care of things for years anyway,” Martel said.
“You will still see us around, working on the building and I am sure having a drink or 2 on the patio,” Martel said in the post. “Thanks for the past 17 years, It has been fun.”
The Facebook post triggered an outpouring of congratulations and gratitude.
“Glad to hear the bar is staying in good hands after the sale,” one commenter wrote. “Thanks for all you’ve done for the Dayton LGBT community and best of luck with your future endeavors!”
A message left with Martel Friday was not immediately returned.
MJ’s Cafe moved from its East Third Street location to 20 N. Jefferson St. in 2014 and became MJ’s on Jefferson.