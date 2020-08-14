MJ’s on Jefferson to be sold; new owners will be familiar faces

“You will still see us around, working on the building and I am sure having a drink or 2 on the patio,” Martel said in the post. “Thanks for the past 17 years, It has been fun.”

The Facebook post triggered an outpouring of congratulations and gratitude.

“Glad to hear the bar is staying in good hands after the sale,” one commenter wrote. “Thanks for all you’ve done for the Dayton LGBT community and best of luck with your future endeavors!”

A message left with Martel Friday was not immediately returned.

MJ’s Cafe moved from its East Third Street location to 20 N. Jefferson St. in 2014 and became MJ’s on Jefferson.