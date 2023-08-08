Montgomery County grant program to support artistic works, development

The Artist Opportunity Grant program, funded by Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District (MCACD) and administered by Culture Works, has $60,000 available to encourage the development of local artists.

Montgomery County artists can use Artist Opportunity Grants to create new works and pursue opportunities for professional development such as residences, apprenticeships and skill-building workshops. Since 2016, the program has awarded more than $220,000 to 77 artists. This year’s grants will support projects happening between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

In this funding cycle, the maximum grant amount has increased from $3,000 to $5,000 and organizers say there is greater flexibility in how funds can be used. Artists applying for funding to create new works will be able to use up to 20% of awarded funds to offset the cost of their time.

Organizers stress the importance of the community to support local artists.

“As an economic sector, the arts contribute to our quality of life and our economy,” said MCACD Executive Director Matt Dunn in a news release. “Yet, at the same time, artists and many creative professionals struggle to cover their expenses.”

Culture Works will host a virtual information session on Aug. 15, project ideation sessions on Aug. 22 and 24, and grant writing workshops during the application period. Applicants will also have the opportunity to request a free consultation to gain feedback on their applications before submitting.

“Empowering local artists to grow and express themselves through their art benefits the community as a whole,” added Culture Works President and CEO Lisa Hanson. “The continued support of Montgomery County and their commitment to artist development inspires Dayton Region artists to evolve in their artistic practice and, in turn, enrich our lives.”

Artists can apply through the Culture Works website at cultureworks.org. The deadline to apply is Oct. 6. In November, an independent panel of artists, arts administrators and community members will review applications and make funding recommendations at a virtual public meeting.

For full program guidelines, key dates and more about the Artist Opportunity Grant program, visit cultureworks.org.