Multi-sensory art exhibit in downtown Dayton this weekend

One thing she had to relearn is how to experience museums and art galleries.

“When a blind person goes to a museum you get an audio tour, but you don’t get to touch anything,” she said.

Brockman and her boyfriend, Paul Lyons, will host a free art exhibit titled “Beyond Vision: A Tactile Art Experience” Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1 at The Landing, 804 Monument Ave., Dayton.

The exhibit will highlight all five senses: touch, hearing, taste, smell and sight. Guests will be able to touch and see the pieces, hear music and smell and taste chicken wings from Vee’s Premium Rubs.

Brockman said she has over 30 artists participating in the event with some contributing multiple pieces.

“I haven’t been able to find many resources in Dayton for the visually impaired community,” Brockman said. “I think we need a place that is geared just for us.”

The exhibit will be open Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (including artist reception), Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brockman said for those with sensory issues, Saturday and Sunday are the best days to attend.

The event is open to “everybody because, really, who hasn’t gone to a museum and wanted to touch something,” Brockman said.

Ultimately, Brockman’s goal is to have a permanent galley by the end of next year where people can create and sell art. She also plans to have another exhibition in October.

For more information, visit www.beyondvisionart.com.