Musical comedy ‘Sister Act’ up next at Wright State

The production also marks the final show at Wright State for Pam Knauert Lavarnway, who is retiring after more than 70 productions over the last 31 years.

“Pam has been a wonderful colleague and an exciting designer,” said Joe Deer, WSU artistic director and former department chair. “She’s been both a terrific teacher and designer, and someone who has given a great deal to our students and the university. She was the last chair of the Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures before we merged with the School of Fine and Performing Arts and helped see us through a reopening from the COVID isolation back into full production. We will miss her enormously. But we hope she’ll be back as a guest designer soon.”

Tickets are available at Wright State’s Box Office by calling 937-775-2500 or visiting www.wright.edu/theatre.