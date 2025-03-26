Mystical Ukrainian folk group YAGÓDY brings first US tour to Yellow Springs

Founded in 2016 by actress and vocalist Zoriana Dybovska, the four women of YAGÓDY are on a mission to preserve their culture by reinterpreting folk songs while donning traditional clothing and costumes, like the ornately embroidered Vyshyvanka.

The self-titled debut album from 2020 introduced its powerful renditions of Ukrainian, Bulgarian and Serbian folk songs. In 2024, the group placed fifth at the Eurovision Songwriting Contest with its song, “Tsunamia.”

What began as a small collective has since blossomed into an internationally acclaimed act, known for intense, ritualistic performances and boundary-pushing interpretations of Eastern European folk traditions.

In an interview conducted via email, YAGÓDY spoke about the importance of performing traditional Ukrainian music in this significant moment in Ukraine’s history.

What role do you think music like yours plays in helping people connect with Ukrainian culture, especially in times of global uncertainty?

“Music is the living memory of our people. It has accompanied Ukrainians through the most significant moments of life: birth, harvest, love, battles against enemies and farewells to those departing into eternity. Ukrainians are one of the most singing nations in the world, and the facts confirm this. UNESCO’s Phonotheque contains folk songs from various countries, and the Ukrainian tradition is the richest — 15,500 of our songs are preserved in the collection. For comparison, Italy, which holds second place, has only 6,000 folk songs. This is clear evidence that song is an inseparable part of our soul, our national identity. We simply cannot help but sing.

“Today, we are working to give folk songs new life, making them relevant and accessible to the modern listener. Especially in times of global instability, music becomes a force that unites us, helps preserve our connection to our roots, and gives us strength. Russia’s full-scale invasion has brought us pain and challenges, but at the same time, it has united us around our heritage. Since 2022, we have witnessed a true renaissance of Ukrainian music. This brings us joy and inspiration because, through our music, we strive to help people feel connected to their homeland — no matter where they are, whether in Ukraine or far beyond its borders.”

In light of the current challenges facing Ukraine, has YAGÓDY’s music taken on new meanings for you as performers? Has it influenced how you approach live shows and composition?

“The founding of the Lviv-based band YAGÓDY has deep roots, closely tied to the personal and artistic journey of our initiator, Zoryana Dybovska. In 2005, she moved to Donetsk and began working at the Donetsk National Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theatre. It was there, in 2010, that the authentic Ukrainian ensemble “Khrushchi v Borshchi” was born. The group existed for four years, but in 2014, due to the Russian military invasion, Zoryana was forced to leave Donetsk. Despite this, the idea of popularizing Ukrainian song never left her, and in 2016, the band YAGÓDY was formed in Lviv.

“Our values — spreading Ukrainian culture and introducing people to our traditions — were defined from the very beginning. Today, in times of war, these values have taken on even greater significance. We now understand more than ever that every Ukrainian artist is a voice of the nation, a form of cultural diplomacy. The music of YAGÓDY has not changed in its essence, but its sound has become even more powerful, even more necessary.”

What do you hope audiences take away from your performances, both in terms of sound and the message behind it?

“We strive to make our performances not just concerts but true immersions into Ukrainian culture. Through YAGÓDY’s music, we want to convey its energy, depth, and uniqueness. Our sound blends ancient traditional motifs with modern harmonies, creating a bridge between the past and the present.

“For those discovering Ukrainian music for the first time, we hope they will feel its uniqueness and power. It’s not just ethnic melodies — it’s the voice of generations, stories etched in sounds and rhythms. We want our audience to take away a sense of unity, the spirit of freedom and the feeling of a living, pulsating culture that continues to evolve and inspire.”

How do you balance the tradition of Ukrainian folk music with the evolving political and cultural landscape? How does this show reflect that balance?

“We perceive Ukrainian folk music as a living organism – it changes, evolves and responds to the challenges of time. It is important for us to preserve its authenticity, not altering the very spirit of the folk song, but at the same time integrating contemporary musical elements to make it more relatable and understandable for today’s audience.

“Political and cultural upheavals affect us just like any other artist. It is especially difficult to perform after the bombardment of our cities. It’s always painful, and sometimes it’s hard to cope with the emotions. But what keeps us going is the understanding that Ukrainian music today is also a form of resistance. We show the world that we have nothing in common with the culture of the occupier. We are different. And despite centuries of attempts to destroy us, we exist, and our culture lives.

“That is why it is important for us that Ukrainian songs are heard not only in archives or museums but also on modern stages, in the headphones of listeners all over the world, reminding them of our strength, uniqueness and invincibility.”

What excites you most about sharing your music for the first time in North America, and what can audiences expect from your show in Yellow Springs?

“The wild energy that will make you feel the meaning, even if you don’t know the Ukrainian language. We’re excited to introduce our music to a new audience. Expect a performance full of passion, raw emotion and a unique blend of traditional Ukrainian folk music with contemporary influences. Even without understanding the language, we hope the audience will feel the spirit and strength behind every note.”

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com .

HOW TO GO

What: YAGÓDY

When: 7 p.m., April 3

Where: Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Cost: $25

Tickets: antiochcollege.edu/event/yagody-at-the-foundry-theater