National anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2023-24 season

1 hour ago
As basketball season nears, the University of Dayton Athletics Department is accepting national anthem tryout submissions.

Auditions for national anthem performers will be held virtually by submitting an audition video. Videos can be submitted now through October and should be uploaded by clicking here.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

