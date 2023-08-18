National anthem tryouts open for UD’s 2023-24 season

As basketball season nears, the University of Dayton Athletics Department is accepting national anthem tryout submissions.
Auditions for national anthem performers will be held virtually by submitting an audition video. Videos can be submitted now through October and should be uploaded by clicking here.
