New breakfast spot opens in Dayton

The Ugly Duckling, a collaboration between Blazin’ Dayton and Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix, is now open for breakfast from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Mason Schindler, owner of Blazin’ Dayton, and Dexter Clay, also known as “Uncle Boof,” who owns Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix with Zach Jeckering, were originally planning to use the building at 115 Springfield St. in Dayton as a production space.

“Once we got in here and saw how operational it was... the idea (shifted) to open up as a restaurant first ,” Clay said.

The Ugly Duckling offers pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage patties, vegan sausage, tater tots and grilled cheese within five different menu items.

The World Famous Breakfast, which is the most popular item, features two of Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancakes, two eggs, choice of meat and tater tots. The most recently added Bill’s Breakfast Sammy features a Bill’s Donut bun, choice of meat, egg, cheese and a side of tater tots.

The ownersplan to be in a soft opening phase until mid-October. Hours will expand during the week with the possibility of adding breakfast for dinner.

Schindler describes Blazin’ Dayton’s Crimson Dragon medium hot sauce as a sweet chili, habanero hot sauce made for everybody. Restaurants in the Dayton area offering Blazin’ Dayton includes CULTURE By Chef Dane and Phat & Rich.

Uncle Boof’s World Famous Pancake Mix is sold online and at several Dayton stores including Tony & Pete’s Groceries and Coldcuts, Gem City Market, Dorothy Lane Market, Dot’s Market, Tasty Bird Market, Westside Market and now The Ugly Duckling.

The Ugly Duckling is planning a burrito pop-up at Press Coffee, 257 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

For more information or to subscribe to their email list, visit www.uglyduckling.cafe.