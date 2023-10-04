New bubble tea shop featuring duo cups opens in Huber Heights

BreakingNews
Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

If you’ve ever had trouble choosing which flavor of bubble tea to order, a new bubble tea shop in Huber Heights has solved the problem.

Duo Bubble Tea features a cup with two sides so customers can enjoy two different flavors of tea in one trip. Pimkul Tintong, who owns the shop with her sister, Morakot Chantha, said these particular cups are popular in Asia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan and Korea, but not so much around Dayton.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The bubble tea shop features a variety of milk teas, fruit or herb teas, smoothies and a few desserts like mango sticky rice. The tea used in the drinks is brewed at the shop.

Tintong recalled having bubble tea for the first time in her 20s when she lived in Thailand. When she came to the United States and lived in California and Nevada, bubble tea was popular. When she moved to Ohio in 2009, she said no one knew about bubble tea.

Since then, she dreamed of opening a bubble tea shop. Her familyeventually opened Nida Thai Cuisine in Centerville and Thai Street Noodles in Kettering. In 2019 Chantha notably took over ownership of Siam Express, located next door to the bubble tea shop at 6118 Chambersburg Road. After Covid, the restaurant’s dine in orders declined, resulting in extra space for the bubble tea shop.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Tintong is excited to share her love of bubble tea with the Huber Heights community.

Duo Bubble Tea held a soft opening on Saturday, Sept. 23. Normal business hours will be begin Thursday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Oct. 28. Customers that buy a bubble tea will receive free Duo Spring Rolls.

Tintong said her sister’s restaurant, Siam Express, has been closed for the past month, but will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 12 as well.

Duo Bubble Tea, located at 6122 Chambersburg Road near the Ohio BMV, will be open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.

