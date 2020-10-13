New distillery and winery in the works in Yellow Springs

“I started making wine with my grandpa when I was 10 or 12, and I really enjoyed doing it,” Harrell said. In fact, one of Tuck-N-Red’s signature wines will come from a dandelion wine recipe created by his great-grandmother.

“This is a labor of love for me,” Harrell said.

The trio is working hard to be able to source all of the rye, grains and other ingredients from within Ohio, Harrell said.

Plans call for making five or six wines from fruits and flowers, including blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, apple, dandelion and rose petal. The spirits will include traditional corn-liquor moonshine and multiple flavor variations of “shine” such as green apple, peach cobbler, raspberry, American apple pie and a barrel-aged "honey shine, as well as barrel-aged bootstrap rum, a barrel-aged multi-grain whiskey, white rum and a vodka made from sweet potatoes.

According to license applications filed with the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Liquor Control, Tuck-N-Red’s applied for licenses to manufacture wine; to manufacture less than 100,000 gallons of spiritous liquor to sell to personal consumers; to sell wine to retailers; and to sell wine to personal consumers via mail order, according to the division’s online records.

The founder of Tuck-N-Red’s are shooting for a grand opening before the end of the year.

“I am hoping and praying to be open by Christmas,” Harrell said. “If not, we’ll be up and running in early 2021.”

The Millworks was previously home to S&G Distillery/The Spirits of Yellow Springs, which is no longer operating there. Tuck-N-Red’s will take over its space and some other space adjacent to Yellow Springs Brewery.

To monitor its progress toward opening, go to www.facebook.com/TuckNReds or www.tucknreds.com.