New entertainment center with mini-golf, bowling, self-pour taps, more coming to Beavercreek

Huiet is also the co-owner of Wild Axe Throwing and Great Escape Game in Beavercreek. He runs those two businesses with his other partner, Michael Keggan. Huiet said Keggan is the chief designer of the mini golf holes at this venue and has contributed other ideas.

“Our mission statement at Great Escape and Wild Axe is helping people escape reality through fun and that’s going to be the same mission statement at On Par.”

Games and activities featured at the entertainment center will include:

Five private karaoke rooms that can be rented hourly

12 duckpin bowling lanes

Darts

Three to nine hole high-tech mini-golf courses

A foosball table allowing up to 16 players

Ping pong tables

Giant Jenga

Shuffle boards

Huiet said the entertainment center will have enough games and activities for over 350 people to be playing at one time. He explained that this was important to him because he recalled not enjoying going to bars when he was younger because there wasn’t anything else to do besides drink.

On Par will be a family-friendly establishment early in the day, but will be strictly 21 and older after 7:30 p.m., Huiet said.

The entertainment center will have three bars with 102 self-pour taps featuring craft and domestic beer, wine, seltzers and cocktails. Huiet said there will be a screen by each tap showing what it is, where it is from and the flavor profile. Guests will be able to pour as much or as little as they want and be charged by the ounce. Soft drinks will be available free of charge.

Huiet described the self-pour experience as “an adventure” because guests will be able to try a variety of drinks. He added that they are planning to serve mostly Ohio products focusing on brands in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus areas.

The 33,000 square-foot space featuring seating for over 500 guests will also have an outdoor patio with fireplaces to seat 50 guests, Huiet said.

He explained that On Par will also have limited food when they open likes wings and appetizers, but plan to expand the menu later.

Huiet said he is excited to take his experience in the entertainment industry to the next step. The anticipated opening date of the entertainment center is Aug. 1, 2023.

The Beavercreek area will welcome another entertainment complex in early winter called, Off Par Golf & Social. The venue at The Greene Town Center will feature seven bays with 16-foot wide by 11-foot high simulators giving guests the ultimate golfing experience. Huiet said he is friends with the owner and have plans to market their businesses together.

On Par is expected to employ 70 to 75 people and will start the hiring process in four to five months, Huiet said.