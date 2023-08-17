New fast-casual Japanese restaurant coming to Miami Twp.

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Japanese restaurant franchise, is opening its first Dayton area location at 9474 N. Springboro Pike in Miami Twp. near Austin Landing.

Franchisee Urvin Patel hopes to start construction on the 1,400-square-foot space in early September with plans to open by the end of the year.

Teriyaki Madness specializes in Seattle-style teriyaki. Customers choose from various bowls loaded with chicken, beef or tofu, stir-fried veggies and a choice of white rice, brown rice, fried rice or noodles. The restaurant also has appetizers such as chicken egg rolls, edamame, chicken potstickers and crab rangoon.

Patel’s go-to order is the spicy chicken teriyaki bowl.

His first experience at Teriyaki Madness was in Denver, where the company is based. At that time, Patel, his brother and nephew were looking to open a food-related franchise.

The three partners look forward to bringing something new to the Dayton area with plans to open additional locations in Huber Heights, Beavercreek or Kettering.

Teriyaki Madness will be open for dine-in and carryout. The restaurant’s bowls are made-to-order and stay warm if you are traveling far distances, according to Patel.

In addition, a Teriyaki Madness is coming soon to Fairfield Twp., according to the restaurant’s website. Dayton.com has reached out to the company for additional details on that location.

For more information about Teriyaki Madness, visit www.teriyakimadness.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.