New Italian restaurant opens at Dayton Arcade

Est! Est!! Est!!! has officially opened its doors at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Dayton Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings.

The restaurant specializing in authentic Italian food and an extensive wine list opened Wednesday, July 26 with a limited menu and reservations only. Reservations are available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday this week by emailing reservations@estdayton.com.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Owner Joseph Correll said its limited menu of nine items focuses on quality over quantity.

“Everybody’s excited to get it open, but we’ve been eight months in the making so we want to make sure everyone gets that perfect experience,” Correll said.

In the weeks to come, Est! Est!! Est!!! will roll out additional items and starting Monday, July 31 will be open for lunch. After the opening week, walk-ins will be welcomed, and reservations can be made via the restaurant’s website. Other upcoming services include Brunch on Sundays with classic Italian breakfast dishes and mimosa flights and Tapas Hour between lunch and dinner.

The restaurant will be led by Chef Simone Conosciani of Rome, Italy.

Conosciani said customers can expect “all the good stuff from the Italian cuisine” including fresh pasta, deep fried calzones and pizza.

“People can expect authentic pizza,” he added. “They’re not going to find pizza like this in the area. I’m really proud of the product I’m bringing here.”

Est! Est!! Est!!! is an extension of Mayfair Hospitality’s flagship restaurant in downtown Winston-Salem, North Carolina that has been in operation since early 2022. The real estate development firm’s first restaurant is housed in an entertainment center.

“We’re really excited to take that piece of the entertainment center and now bring it in as its own restaurant concept,” Correll said.

The 5,520 square-foot restaurant space features a traditional dining area with exposed columns seating 120 people and a modern/chic layout on the other side seating 20 people at the bar and 30 people in the cocktail area. The restaurant is expected to have an outdoor patio with full service in September.

According to Mayfair Hospitality, Est! Est!! Est!!! is the name of a famous Italian white wine, but the phrase’s origin comes from an old story about a German bishop on his travels.

“He directed a boy to travel ahead and scout the places that had good wine, writing “Est!” (Italian for “There is!”) on the walls of inns that served good wine,” Mayfair Hospitality stated. “When the scout arrived in Montefiascone, where Est! Est!! Est!!! is made, he found the wine to be so good that he wrote “Est! Est!! Est!!!””

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In addition, several doors have been salvaged from the Arcade and repurposed throughout the restaurant space.

Est! Est!! Est!!! looks forward to bringing a new food experience to the Dayton area.

“We’re excited,” Correll said. “We’re in it for the long haul. We want people to just know in the beginning that were focused on quality. If they come during the limited (menu) just give it a few more weeks and we will have everything rolled out.”

For more information and updates, visit www.estestestdayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.