X

New Mexican restaurant ‘bringing something different’ to Huber Heights

Credit: Robin McMacken

Credit: Robin McMacken

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
Updated 21 minutes ago

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill has opened its doors in the Powell Plaza Shopping Center at Old Troy Pike and Powell Road in Huber Heights.

The new, family-owned Mexican restaurant is owned by Francisca Rivera and her husband, Jose Gaytan. Rivera’s daughter, Deisy, told Dayton.com customers can expect a variety of chicken typically served in Arizona, California or Texas.

Credit: Robin McMacken

Credit: Robin McMacken

“We haven’t seen any kind of this chicken here,” Rivera said.

Originally from Mexico, the family lived in Arizona for about 20 years before moving to the Dayton area due to the cost of living. They have lived in Huber Heights for about five years.

ExplorePrevious coverage: Huber Heights tortilla factory closes, new restaurant to open soon

She said her mom previously owned Rivera Tortilla Factory, where the restaurant is currently located. Rivera said she decided to close the factory because it was no longer profitable due to the economy and price increases. She explained her mom still had a contract to rent the building, so she wanted to bring something new to the community.

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill will have fresh, homemade tortillas that were once made at the factory. Rivera explained the factory previously made tortillas for Victor’s Taco Shop locations.

The restaurant officially opened to the public on April 28.

Explore9 festive places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the Dayton area

Customers can expect combo meals featuring chicken breasts, wings, legs or thighs with a variety of sides like fresh salsa, Mexican rice, chiles toreados, charros beans, refried beans, french fries or macaroni. They can also order a whole chicken, taquitos, tacos, birria tacos, burritos, chimichangas, salads, bowls and much more.

“Bringing something different to Dayton is exciting,” Rivera added.

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is located at 4480 Powell Road. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for carryout and eat-in. Rivera said they plan to add DoorDash in the near future. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Dave Chappelle’s summer shows approved in Yellow Springs
2
Baker Benji’s to hold grand opening in Dayton with chance to win free...
3
Where to celebrate Star Wars Day around Dayton
4
New restaurant opens at Emerge Recovery & Trade Initiative in Greene...
5
Anime-themed restaurant, bar to open at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top