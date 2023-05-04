New Mexican restaurant ‘bringing something different’ to Huber Heights

She said her mom previously owned Rivera Tortilla Factory, where the restaurant is currently located. Rivera said she decided to close the factory because it was no longer profitable due to the economy and price increases. She explained her mom still had a contract to rent the building, so she wanted to bring something new to the community.

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill will have fresh, homemade tortillas that were once made at the factory. Rivera explained the factory previously made tortillas for Victor’s Taco Shop locations.

The restaurant officially opened to the public on April 28.

Customers can expect combo meals featuring chicken breasts, wings, legs or thighs with a variety of sides like fresh salsa, Mexican rice, chiles toreados, charros beans, refried beans, french fries or macaroni. They can also order a whole chicken, taquitos, tacos, birria tacos, burritos, chimichangas, salads, bowls and much more.

“Bringing something different to Dayton is exciting,” Rivera added.

Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill is located at 4480 Powell Road. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for carryout and eat-in. Rivera said they plan to add DoorDash in the near future. For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.