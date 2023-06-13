New Mexican restaurant coming to Waynesville

Jimenez’s parents are from Jalisco, Mexico, and the recipes in the restaurant are the same recipes they cook at home.

Customers can expect a variety of tacos and burritos as well as different types of dishes like chimichangas and combo plates, Jimenez said. The restaurant will expand on the idea of birria tacos and offer birria burgers and wings. They are expecting to open for breakfast/brunch, lunch and dinner.

When asked what will make their restaurant stand out, Jimenez praised his family’s use of flavors. They plan to bring a little bit of Arizona-style Mexican food to Waynesville.

The restaurant is named in honor of Jimenez’s late grandmother, Del Fina. Growing up, he, his sister and cousins would call her Mami Fina. She recently passed away due to Covid.

Mami Fina’s has applied for a D-5 liquor permit. Jimenez said they have plans to create a sports bar vibe in one of the areas of the restaurant once they have the permit. They are also finalizing plans to bring a different approach to traditional sit-down service in which customers will be able to get their own refills.

The family is hoping to hold a soft opening next week with a grand opening to be determined.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know more people, getting involved with the community and growing,” Jimenez said.

For more information about Mami Fina’s, located at 10 N. Main St. Suite A, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.