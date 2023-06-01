New mural completed at Ha Ha Pizza: ‘Yellow Springs has a piece of my heart’

Chicarelli recalled being tagged on social media in the contest post. She said it was nice to have people tag her and show their support just as she was pushing herself into doing more murals.

“This place is an absolute institution,” Chicarelli said. “All of my other priorities immediately dropped.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Chicarelli, originally from England, has been in the United States for seven years and lives in Miamisburg. The moment she moved to the area, she said Yellow Springs held a special piece of her heart.

“I’ve been coming here for pizza after hikes for years,” Chicarelli said. “I absolutely have been wanting to get involved in Yellow Springs, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

She was inspired by psychedelic artists from the ‘60s, her own fluid, abstract canvas work and a scene from “A Goofy Movie“ involving the titular character pulling the pizza and cheese drips.

Chicarelli’s passion for art has been seen elsewhere in the Dayton area. She was one of the lead mural artists for “Twilight,” located on the south side of the Printpoint Printing building at 150 S. Patterson Blvd.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“I just want to make people smile with my art,” Chicarelli said.

The McDonalds are approaching their one-year anniversary of owning Ha Ha Pizza at the end of June. They purchased the restaurant from B.J. Walters, who had been part of the restaurant for 25 years.

Ha Ha Pizza is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the shop’s Facebook page.