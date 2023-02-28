BreakingNews
1 arrested in ‘brutal’ double homicide; Dayton police seek person of interest
X
Dark Mode Toggle

NEW: Casting Crowns, Third Eye Blind, Yung Gravy among acts added to Ohio State Fair concerts

What to Know
By
12 minutes ago

Ohio State Fair officials have announced four additional concerts in the 2023 Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series.

A variety of genres including rock, pop, rap/hip-hop, and contemporary Christian will be featured.

Third Eye Blind with special guest The Main Squeeze

Friday, July 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

$42, $32

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$

Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

$47, $37

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Casting Crowns

Monday, July 31, 2023, 7 p.m.

$32, $22

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

Lindsey Stirling with special guest Walk off the Earth

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.

$45, $35

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

ExploreOhio State Fair’s 2023 concert lineup includes KIDZ BOP, Ludacris and more

On Sale Now:

Ludacris

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

$55, $45

Styx with special guest Foghat

Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

Tyler Hubbard with special guest Matt Stell

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, 7 p.m.

$50, $40

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

$25

ExplorePoet Hanif Abdurraqib to speak on ‘place’ for The Co’s lecture series

Fans who sign up to receive Ohio State Fair enewsletters can get access to the Ohio State Fair presale starting this Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m., ending Thursday, March 2 at 11:59 p.m.

Each concert ticket purchased in advance includes admission to the fair. All concerts take place in the indoor, air-conditioned Celeste Center. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/OhioStateFair.

In Other News
1
Dayton area ice cream shops begin to open for the season
2
New restaurant, bar to open inside Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
3
Poet Hanif Abdurraqib to speak on ‘place’ for The Co’s lecture series
4
NEW: Rose adds Santana, Skid Row and more to summer lineup
5
Last week to audition for Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top