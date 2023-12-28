New Year’s Day hiking events slated throughout Ohio

In commemoration of the New Year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is highlighting some of the hiking events taking place Jan. 1. While these are annual events, this year has seen uncharacteristically warm weather for the area, so the parks could see more hikers than usual.

“The First Day Hikes program is a wonderful opportunity to embrace the beauty of Ohio’s natural wonders and jumpstart the new year with a commitment to health and wellness,” said ODNR director Mary Mertz.