Non-alcoholic cocktail class planned at downtown coffee shop

Bottle Shop by Ghostlight is hosting a 90-minute, zero-proof class, led by bartender, sommelier and spirits professional, Evan Danielson, on Friday, Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The shop, located inside the Ghostlight coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave., is the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in Ohio, according to owner Shane Anderson.

“You did it! You made it through Dry January, and now it’s time to up your zero-proof cocktail game,” said Ghostlight, in a release. “During the hands-on class, all participants will be able to make and drink three delicious cocktails featuring non-alcoholic spirits & ingredients from ‘bottle shop by Ghostlight.’ These are real drinks, not your typical “mocktail” of juices and sodas. The recipes and techniques can be adapted at home for full or partial alcoholic cocktails as well.”