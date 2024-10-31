Nonprofit focused on youth who are homeless or in need is seeking donations

Thanks to Daybreak, young people have access to a 24/7 emergency shelter which provides three meals a day and private rooms in both the minor and young adult wing.

Any youth is also welcome at Daybreak’s Drop-In Center which has showers, cots for napping, onsite laundry and food. They can also take part in Lindy’s career training program which teaches them everything from punctuality to communication skills.

An outreach program offers resume building, parenting and wellness classes, application support and more. There’s also an onsite LGBTQIA+ safe place, David’s Place, which offers additional programming for wellness, education and creativity as well as gender-affirming services.

Alisha Murray, Daybreak’s CEO, said her organization expects to serve 500-600 youth this fiscal year. She said the goal is to see 95 percent of Daybreak youth exit the emergency services to stable housing, 92 percent increase their life skills and 75 percent increase their income and move close to their career goals. “For the last 49 years, Daybreak has continued to adapt to the needs of young people experiencing housing insecurity in Dayton,” Murray said. “Today, more than ever, we need to help young people build stability out of uncertain, if not dangerous, situations.”

Here’s what they can use:

Hygiene kits (shampoo, soap, washcloth, toothbrush/paste)

Deodorant

Mouthwash

Chapstick/lip balm

Lotion

Combs/Hairbrushes

Nail Care Kits

Body Sprays

Towels/washcloths

Laundry baskets

Belts

Sleeping bags

Umbrellas/ponchos

Wallets

Underwear (xs-3xl)

Bras (new)

Hand sanitizer

Hand soap

Cleaning supplies

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Pillows

Diapers (especially size 4, 5, 6)

Sweatpants/casual wear (xs-3xl)

Pots

Pans

Silverware

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Kitchen and bathroom trash cans

Shower curtains and rings

Toilet cleaning kits

Monetary donations are always appreciated.

You can drop off smaller donations 24 hours a day at 605 Patterson Blvd. in Dayton. If you have larger items or a number of donations, it’s best to make arrangements to drop off your donations by calling Travis Rindler, Engagement and Outreach Specialist at 937-395-4600, ext. 805.

For more information, see daybreakdayton.com or call 937-395-4600.

Other ways to help

Daybreak will be holding its annual informational program and fundraiser, “Champions for Youth,” at the Mandalay Banquet Center, 2700 River Road in Moraine on Thursday, Nov. 7. You’ll hear inspiring stories from those who have been helped by the donations. The event is always free; donations are appreciated but not required. You can choose between breakfast which is served from 8-9 a.m. or lunch from noon to 1 p.m. If you’d like to attend, call Travis at 937-395-4600, ext. 805. Please register by Nov. 5.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Daybreak, you can also contact Travis Rindler. Volunteers can be used to do everything from sorting donations to decorating for parties.

