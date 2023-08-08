Oakwood business offering gluten, dairy-free items relocating to 2nd Street Market

An Oakwood business selling gluten and dairy-free baked goods and lunches is relocating to 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

Ordinarie Fare’s last day at Shop Smitten, located at 2316 Far Hills Ave., was Aug. 5. Owner Katie Mathews hopes to open at 2nd Street Market as soon as Aug. 18.

“I remember visiting 2nd Street Market years ago thinking if I ever had a food business I would want it to be here,” Mathews said. “That just went to the back of my mind for a little while and then I moved downtown this spring.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The idea of Ordinarie Fare came about when Mathews changed her diet while she was nursing her daughter, who had many food allergies. She started an Instagram page to document their food journey and eventually began doing pop-ups featuring her recipes throughout the community.

Ordinarie Fare was in Shop Smitten for 16 months. With the move to 2nd Street, customers can expect baked goods, raw desserts and additional lunch options. Customer favorites include grain-free chocolate chip tahini cookies, raw cheesecakes and Caesar salads. The bakery will no longer offer coffee and smoothies, Mathews said.

The name of the business comes from the idea of embracing the ordinary of everyday life and using simple ingredients.

“I’m really excited to be part of the downtown community and the Market,” Mathews said.

Ordinarie Fare will be located across from Invoke and next to Choice Juice Boxx and The Flowerman. The business plans to continue participating in events at Shop Smitten. For more information and updates, visit www.ordinariefare.com or the establishment’s Instagram page.