BreakingNews
Motorcyclist dies after hitting house in Darke County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio Craft Brewers Cup returns to Dayton Beer Company this weekend

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
19 minutes ago

The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup, celebrating its fifth year of competition, is returning to the Dayton Beer Company Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the state’s best beers and breweries.

This year 65 breweries have entered 443 beers into the competition, the Ohio Craft Brewers Cup’s Facebook page said.

“The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup allows an equal platform for all Ohio breweries to showcase their craft and highlight the amazing beers brewed in the Buckeye State,” said Peter Hilgeman, founder of the Dayton Beer Company.

Tickets are $40 online and at the door. Tickets include 20, four-ounce beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass, access to the awards ceremony, live music and more, according to the event’s website. Guests will be able to order food from the Dayton Beer Company’s kitchen during the event.

Explore17 family-friendly fall activities from pumpkin picking to hayrides to enjoy the season

The Dayton Beer Company will be closed to the public during the event, but will reopen for normal operations starting at 4 p.m.

The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup features 27 categories, the website said. A panel of judges will award bronze, silver and gold medals to the three highest quality beers in each category. According to the website, they will also award a “Best of Show” medal for the most impressive gold medal winner and “Best of Class” awards for brewery size and region.

For more information about the Ohio Craft Brewers Cup Festival & Awards, visit www.ohiocraftbrewerscup.com or the event’s Facebook page.

The Dayton Beer Company is located at 41 Madison Street, Dayton.

In Other News
1
17 family-friendly fall activities from pumpkin picking to hayrides to...
2
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
3
Dayton Region Walk of Fame to honor new inductees Wednesday
4
Dayton Funk Center delivers in creative ways as it pursues home for...
5
Centerville resident to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top