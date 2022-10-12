Ohio Craft Brewers Cup returns to Dayton Beer Company this weekend

The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup, celebrating its fifth year of competition, is returning to the Dayton Beer Company Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the state’s best beers and breweries.
This year 65 breweries have entered 443 beers into the competition, the Ohio Craft Brewers Cup’s Facebook page said.
“The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup allows an equal platform for all Ohio breweries to showcase their craft and highlight the amazing beers brewed in the Buckeye State,” said Peter Hilgeman, founder of the Dayton Beer Company.
Tickets are $40 online and at the door. Tickets include 20, four-ounce beer samples, a commemorative tasting glass, access to the awards ceremony, live music and more, according to the event’s website. Guests will be able to order food from the Dayton Beer Company’s kitchen during the event.
The Dayton Beer Company will be closed to the public during the event, but will reopen for normal operations starting at 4 p.m.
The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup features 27 categories, the website said. A panel of judges will award bronze, silver and gold medals to the three highest quality beers in each category. According to the website, they will also award a “Best of Show” medal for the most impressive gold medal winner and “Best of Class” awards for brewery size and region.
For more information about the Ohio Craft Brewers Cup Festival & Awards, visit www.ohiocraftbrewerscup.com or the event’s Facebook page.
The Dayton Beer Company is located at 41 Madison Street, Dayton.
