Old toys are new again for Christmas 2023

What you or an older child used to enjoy may be what your younger kids want now.

Toy Buyer Rob Kearney of King Arthur’s Court Toys in Oakley says “what’s old is new again.”

Toys from ’80s and ’90s enjoy resurgence

From Polly Pockets to My Little Pony to Barbie, King Arthur’s shelves are filled with familiar names.

“Barbie is going to have a great year this Christmas. This year it’s going to be through the roof,” Kearney said.

Barbie’s Jeep and Barbie’s Dreamhouse are hot sellers, despite the $189 price tag on the house.

Kearney says LEGOs are popular once again, but not so much Harry Potter anymore.

“LEGO is always hot. We just threw Marvel into the mix. And some of the stuff on Disney Plus is great,” he said.

Also, for the third year in a row, Squishmallows, Squishables and anything squishy is selling well.

At Walmart, squishy toys and Barbies line the shelves right now including Barbie’s Jeep and Dreamhouse.

Another blast from the past: Furbys.

Parents like Pamela Mikaela love classic toys, “Barbies, a lot of things.”

The advantage of visiting a local toy store

These days you’ll find the lowest prices on the hottest toys online, so you don’t have to leave your home.

But if you want something unique, Kearney suggests you just might want to check out your local toy store.

“Board games, puzzles, things your whole family can do, instead of staring at your iPad,” he said.

That’s because if you walk through a real toy store your kids are bound to find something they love, that you never would have seen on a hot toys list on your Instagram feed.