On the Italian Riviera: Ghostlight Coffee adds new food and drink items

☕Spirito Fresco- $5

-Zero-proof gin, Aperitivo Spirito, a splash of lemonade and Fever Tree Tonic on ice

☕Amore Estivo- $5

-Deeper Roots espresso, Aperitivo Spirito, and Fever Tree Tonic. Served either on ice or at room temperature.

The new drinks range from $4 to $6, depending on some of the optional add-ins like “top-shelf” non-alcoholic gin such as “Monday Gin.”

“The popularity of zero-proof spirits is gaining momentum at a surprising rate, and high-quality, flavorful options just keep coming out,” said Shane Anderson, Ghostlight Coffee founder. “We get notice of new, exciting non-alcoholic beverage options from international producers weekly. These spirits and mixers are a natural fit for a coffeehouse menu, as another social beverage option for those who don’t necessarily want the effects of an alcoholic drink at a bar.”

Anderson added the coffee shop plans to continue to expand its selection of zero-proof menu items and bottles available for purchase in-shop.

Also, for a limited-time, there’s a new sandwich available at Ghostlight Coffee Midtown only, located at 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton.

The Frittata Brunch Sandwich includes a bacon, egg and cheddar frittata — also available as a vegan egg, roasted red pepper and Pepper Jack frittata — served on Ciabatta with greens, pickled onion and herbed aioli.