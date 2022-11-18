BreakingNews
Gourmet burger restaurant applies for liquor license at former Logan’s Roadhouse near Dayton Mall
Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes returns in-person

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

The Oregon Historic District Grand Holiday Tour of Homes is returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes will feature a self-guided tour through six beautifully decorated historic homes to kick-off the holiday season in classic, Victorian style, a press release from the Oregon Historic District Society (OHDS) said.

Tours will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $25 per person.

“Tour participants will start at the Gazebo in Newcom Park to check-in and receive a tour book, detailing the history and architectural features of each home,” the press release said. “Guests will then be able to explore the six participating homes at their own pace, enjoying the historic architecture and holiday decor at each stop.”

After the tour is complete, guests can return to the gazebo for hot cocoa, mulled cider with all the fixings and other refreshments. Guests will also be able to get their photo taken at their selfie station, the press release said.

Dayton created what is now the Oregon District in 1972. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. Most of the historic buildings and homes are in Federal to Queen Anne home styles.

The Grand Holiday Tour of Homes has been operating for 41 years. This annual event is a fundraiser for the neighborhood’s non-profit organization that covers community expenses such as upkeep in Newcom Park and residential street lighting. OHDS is partnering with Glasshouse Realty as the presenting sponsor.

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information about the Oregon Historic District, visit www.oregondistrict.org.

