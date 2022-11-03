Over 25 things to do, specials happening on First Friday in downtown Dayton

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: An in-person Artist Talk with Dayton-based artist Amy Lynn Powell and photographer Stacy Kranitz. Powell will be discussing her latest exhibition “Only let people who love you photograph you.” The exhibition is on view through Dec. 24. This event is free and open to all. It will be streamed live on Facebook and at www.codayton.org/current-exhibitions/amy-powell.

Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions including “American Myth & Memory: David Levinthal Photographs” until 5 p.m.

Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the opening of “Small but Mighty” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave.: Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 p.m.

Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave.: Broadway Bound is one of Neil Simon’s highly acclaimed autobiographical plays and was a 1987 Pulitzer Prize finalist in Drama. To purchase tickets, visit www.daytontheatreguild.org

Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S., and around the world. Light refreshments will be provided.

Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping and more! It is always free to attend and park at Front Street’s art hops. Front Street will feature artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists. This event is family and pet friendly.

The Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St.: “Deadline,” a world premiere comedy thriller, is playing at The Loft Theatre. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.humanracetheatre.org/shows/deadline.

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: Opening weekend of “Armageddon Time” continues. Guests can enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday. DORA drinks are available. For more information and showtimes, visit www.neonmovies.com.

Omega Music, 318 E. Fifth St.: Join Omega Music for a Q&A with Matthew Klickstein about his new book “See You At San Diego” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Klickstein is a prominent pop culture historian living in Dayton.

DINING AND DRINKS

Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides and Same Same Margaritas. Local Cantina also has $4 drafts.

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St.: First Friday Happiness Hours are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and half off shareables.

Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St.: Happy Hour is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off all beers and bar bites specials. Dinner is available too for dine in or carryout.

Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33 with $3.33 wine pairings with any entrée.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks or specialty cocktails with their full service bar.

Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring half priced pints and half priced appetizers, $4 Fireball shots and $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour!

Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: First Friday means a new menu launch at Two Social! Try all six drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt. Guests will have all month to collect all six drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

AcadeCon at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St.: AcadeCon’s 10th annual gaming convention is kicking off with new tabletop games. Play with friends both old and new. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tabletop.events/conventions/acadecon-2022.

Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10 percent off your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

Golden Hour Piercings, 411 E. Fifth St.: Stop by to make an appointment and check out goodies from Blazin Dayton Spice Co. (@blazindayton) and Sadass Co. @sadassco, who will be vending outside of the studio.

Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise. Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459. For more information, visit www.pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise.

Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25 percent off all shoes in store.

Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20 percent off your entire purchase.

For more information on downtown’s arts and cultural amenities, dining, parking and more, visit www.downtowndayton.org.