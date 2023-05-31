BreakingNews
Troy Strawberry Festival returns this weekend
X

Paddlers will take to Troy for the 2023 Great Float

What to Know
By
40 minutes ago

It’s time to take to the river once again.

Eager paddlers can register now for the Great Float 2023. The event will celebrate the Great Miami Riverway by bringing out over 100 paddlers, kayakers and canoers for a 5-mile excursion down the major river running through the Miami Valley. The Great Miami Riverway, the city of Troy and Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau are inviting everyone out for the day to explore what to river provides for the Dayton area.

ExploreGET ACTIVE: Paddle your way to summer fun

This year’s adventure will start at Farrington Reserve in Piqua and participants will float down to Treasure Island Park in Troy. Paddlers will park and drop off their boats at Treasure Island Park and be shuttled up to the take off point at the reserve. After the float, an afterparty will feature boxed dinners from Smith’s Boathouse participants can purchase for $15 during registration.

Last year’s Great Float event took paddlers from West Carrolton to Miamisburg while showing off areas of riverway redevelopment along the way. Alongside a day of fun on the water, the Great Float allows participants to experience firsthand the expansive riverway that includes over 99 miles of paved trails that links the riverway to its surrounding communities, from Piqua to Hamilton.

Registration for the waterway adventure closes on June 14 and must be completed online. Paddlers are welcome to bring their own kayaks, canoes and other human-powered watercrafts. For those participants, registration is $15. Kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be available to rent for $50 for people who want to take to the water but don’t have their own boat. T-shirts with the Riverway logo can be purchased during registration for $15 as a commemorative keepsake.

HOW TO GO

What: The Great Float 2023

When: Thursday, June 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St, Troy

Cost: Participants who bring their own kayak, canoe or paddleboard are $15. Participants who need to rent a boat are $50. Participants can also add on a boxed lunch from Smith’s Boathouse for an additional $15 and a Riverway T-shirt for an additional $15.

More information: For additional details and to register for the Great Float, visit https://protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-great-float-troy.

ExploreBeating the best at birding: Dayton man wins Canadian bird identification competition

In Other News
1
Dayton Mayor proclaims today as Cheez-It Day
2
Troy Strawberry Festival returns this weekend
3
May restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 9 making moves, 7 opened, 6 closed
4
Warped Wing kicks off soft opening Wednesday in Huber Heights
5
New Miamisburg gelato shop announces opening date

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top