Permanent ‘Food Hub’ of sorts coming to downtown bar

The Drunken Waffle — offering savory waffles, sandwiches and sides, many of which are infused with local craft beer — will join The Pizza Bandit as a mainstay outside of Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. in downtown Dayton. The waffle truck will begin serving at Yellow Cab this Wednesday, March 10, then every day going forward that Yellow Cab itself is open.

The third and fourth permanent vendors are expected to be announced within the next two weeks, according to Brian Johnson, public coordinator at Yellow Cab Tavern. Johnson hinted that the next vendor to be announced would be of interest to Dayton taco lovers.