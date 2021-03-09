Permanent ‘Food Hub’ of sorts coming to downtown bar

Food truck rallies may or may not return fully this spring, but a food truck “Food Hub” is in the works to help fill the void a bit.
The Drunken Waffle — offering savory waffles, sandwiches and sides, many of which are infused with local craft beer — will join The Pizza Bandit as a mainstay outside of Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. in downtown Dayton. The waffle truck will begin serving at Yellow Cab this Wednesday, March 10, then every day going forward that Yellow Cab itself is open.
The third and fourth permanent vendors are expected to be announced within the next two weeks, according to Brian Johnson, public coordinator at Yellow Cab Tavern. Johnson hinted that the next vendor to be announced would be of interest to Dayton taco lovers.
“Spring is here, it’s a great time to be doing stuff outdoors, and we really want to ramp it up and get this going for everyone,” Johnson said.
In addition, Yellow Springs-based La Pampa Mobile Grill, specializing in traditional, wood-fired Argentinian cuisine, will be stationed at the Food Hub every Friday starting in April.
There’s no set plans for when food truck rallies will return to Yellow Cab, Johnson said, but the Food Hub is intended to scratch that itch for foodie events, while remaining safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We’re working on all sorts of programming, karaoke, trivia, and hoping to build out some game stuff for the (Yellow Cab Tavern) lot, like cornhole,” Johnson said. “It will kind of be like an ongoing festival, like an ongoing food truck rally.”
With the hope that the Food Hub will attract more visitors, Yellow Cab is currently working on buying a large tent to cover a portion of the lot to provide more seating. Last year, the tavern invested nearly $3,000 in new seating, chairs and outdoor stage tents to appropriately distance guests while eating and drinking on-site.