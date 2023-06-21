X

Pickle Fest returns to Austin Landing this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Attention all pickle lovers! 🥒💚 Pickle Fest — Just Dill With It is returning to Austin Landing, located at 10050 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg, on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Festivalgoers can expect everything from pickled pork loaded nachos, pickle egg rolls and cotton candy wrapped pickles to pickle pierogis, deep fried pickles and pickle popsicles.

The festival, hosted by Austin Landing Events in partnership with the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA), will have 23 food trucks and nearly 30 vendors. Food trucks include Victory Lane Pizza, Eaton Ice Cream, Dayton Barbecue Company, Frios Gourmet Pops, The Hamburger Wagon, El Meson and Rolling Indulgence to name a few. Vendors include Aime’s Gourmet Pickles, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples, and The Crazy Cucumber among others.

MVRA Executive Director Amy Zahora said they have implemented a small fee this year to help control the crowd size. Tickets are $5 in advance online or $10 cash only at the event. Children 12 and under are free.

With the addition of the entrance fee, organizers have expanded their footprint with more vendors, added air-conditioned restroom trailers and additional parking at LexisNexis with a free shuttle.

Pickle Fest will also have live music by Classic Jam from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by Catie Offerman from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thomas Mac 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. There will also be two beer gardens with proceeds benefiting the MVRA Education Foundation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/event/pickle-fest/.

