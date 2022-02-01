Pizza tasting event to showcase Springfield-area’s best non-franchise eateries delay a week

“There’s a real interest because as a community, we have good, local non-franchise pizzerias,” he said. “In the dead of winter, this is a place you can come and enjoy a lot of different pizza and have a good craft beer or other drink.”

Participating restaurants include a mix of newcomers and some that have competed previously including Bogey’s at Rocky Lakes; Buckeye Barn; Crust & Company; Fent’s Dairy Corner; Fratelli’s; The Hickory Inn; Mikey’s Pizza; and Station 1.

The Hickory Inn placed first in 2020, while Station 1 finished second after taking first at the initial competition.

“The fun part of this is seeing interest from the restaurants and pizzerias. They’ve told us they’ve gotten a lot of support from visitors from being in Slice of Springfield,” Trempe said.

The event will be complemented by live entertainment. Trempe said Mother Stewart’s is a good spot to have Slice and appreciates the space hosting it.

Proceeds from Slice of Springfield will go to National Trail and Partners for the Parks efforts. The sprayground in Snyder Park was established with Slice funds, and Trempe said funds from this outing will help toward projects such as revitalizing the tennis and pickleball courts in Snyder Park in the future.

“With all this going on, it’s a fun time to be in Springfield,” said Trempe.

Tickets are available at the National Trail administration building at 1301 Mitchell Blvd. or go the National Trail Facebook page for an online link.

HOW TO GO

What: Slice of Springfield

Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

When: Thursday, Feb. 10, 4:30-7 p.m.

Admission: $25 ages 13-older; $10 ages 12-under

More info: www.facebook.com/NTPRD/