Planet Fitness coming to Fairborn

A new Planet Fitness is coming to the Shoppes at Valle Green in Fairborn, according to Oberer Companies, which owns the space.
The 72,000-square-foot space the fitness center will be occupying was previously occupied by Kroger before it relocated and expanded.
The gym is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The shopping space also includes Menard’s, Starbucks, Cassano’s, Hot Head Burrito, Edward Jones and H&R Block, Oberer Companies said.
Planet Fitness is a global franchisor and operator of fitness centers with over 2,000 locations and 14.1 million members internationally, according to the press release.
Oberer Realty Services Ltd. is part of a network of independent operating companies making up Oberer Companies, a family-owned business founded in 1949.