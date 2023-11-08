Playa Bowls opens next week in Springboro

Playa Bowls, a superfruit bowl shop, is opening its second location in the Dayton region.

“As we embark on the journey of opening our second location, we can’t help but recognize how grateful we are to be growing with Playa Bowls,” said franchise owner Joe Hidy, who operates the two Dayton-area locations with Mario Parisi. “Serving our community through this brand, which boasts the most delicious, fresh and nutritious offerings, has been an incredible privilege. We’re pleased to share our passion for wholesome, tropical-inspired goodness with even more wonderful people and are so excited to be joining the business community here in Springboro!”

The new shop, located at 734 B North Main St. next to Dorothy Lane Market, will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The first 50 customers in line will receive free bowls and limited-edition T-shirts. Additional swag and giveaways will be given to customers throughout the day.

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of blends made with superfoods including acai, pitaya, mango, chia pudding, coconut, kale, banana or oatmeal to make a bowl. Bowls can then be topped with fresh cut fruits, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries or nut butters. The shop also offers a selection of juices, smoothies, cold brew and other select drinks.

“Playa Bowls can be made vegan or gluten-free, and it can be adapted to integrate into Whole30, Keto and Paleo diets,” according to a company release.

Business partners Hidy and Parisi opened their first Playa Bowls location in September on Brown Street near the University of Dayton. The Springboro shop marks the fourth Playa Bowls location in Ohio with two others in Columbus.

Playa Bowls was founded in 2014 by surfers Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani who wanted to recreate the acai and pitaya bowls they saw on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The brand has over 200 shops operating in 22 states.

The Springboro shop is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.playabowls.com or the Springboro shop’s Instagram page (@playabowlsspringboro).