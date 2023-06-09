BreakingNews
Prosecutor overseeing Trump case says US has ‘one set of laws’ that ‘apply to everyone’
X

‘POP’ exhibit in Dayton shows off worldview of local artists

What to Know
By
Updated 34 minutes ago

“POP” into the worlds of four Dayton artists courtesy of the Dayton Society of Artists.

Opening Friday, June 9, “POP” features artists Amy Deal, Renee Hopson, Ron Rollins and Bruce Soifer.

Explore12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Photography from Soifer spotlights wildlife, Dayton scenery and aircrafts. He said the key to his work is light, which drives his artwork.

“I observe the direction (the light) comes from, the color, the way it is reflected off different surfaces or how light passes through materials, and the shadows it creates to show texture,” Soifer said. “I like to print on different materials, matching the image captured to what fits best.”

Deal called printmaking and painting her “solutions” to making sense of the world around her, especially in a time of environmental crises, discrimination and war.

“Making art is about the process and the need to work with my hands,” Deal said. “With an earlier career in design and visual communications I found the need for purpose and reason with my creative results. Today I find the physical process of printmaking and painting to render comfort.”

The “POP” collection includes a series of monoprints created by Deal during her residency with the Fox Hollow Ranch in central Ohio. The series was created using pieces of nature she acquired while hiking and exploring the area near Hocking Hills. Creating the monoprints and experiencing nature also brought back memories of her childhood.

“As a child walking the farm fields with my father gave me comfort,” she said. “Now missing my father, brother and many family members, taking walks with nature gives me a place to remember and slow down from the chaos of living. Bringing nature home, mixing color and printing my daily treasures gives me time to reflect and become more centered.”

In what was originally an exercise in color study, Hopson composed a series of 39 small pieces. Her exploration of color and material led Hopson to creating conversations with each piece.

Her works “are fragments of thoughts, a string of thoughts floating from one painting to the next, and most of the time questions with no answers,” Hopson said.

During the run, Hopson will host a mixed media workshop Saturday, June 17. Guests will leave with three small pieces that explore color and texture.

ExploreDayton Jazz Festival canceled again

Rollins, who typically works with acrylics, has been trying his hand at pastels and a new style over the past several months. The Kettering writer, editor, poet and artist has compiled work he said draws the viewer’s eye using big shapes, bold lines and many layers.

An opening reception for “POP” will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gallery. The four artists’ work will be on display Friday and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. until Saturday, June 24. A closing reception featuring artists talks from Deal, Hopson, Rollins and Soifer will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24.

HOW TO GO

What: Mixed media workshop hosted by Renee Hopson

When: Saturday, June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton

More Information: To register and for additional details, visit https://www.daytondsa.org/event-5302871.

In Other News
1
Dayton seeking artists to design downtown spaces with ArtWraps
2
Mexican restaurant in Fairborn makes customers feel like family
3
Level Up Pinball Bar to hold grand opening in Beavercreek
4
First craft brewery in downtown Dayton celebrates 10 years
5
Canal Music Fest brings Bon Jovi tribute to Tipp City for free this...

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top