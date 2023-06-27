Popeyes is coming to Beavercreek

Popeyes is coming this fall to the food court at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

“We are excited to bring Popeyes’ unique flavors and dining experience to The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The opening of the new store is sure to delight the taste buds of everyone who visits the mall and will provide employment opportunities for the local community,” said Jackie Duran of the International Restaurant Management Group in a press release.

The New-Orleans style restaurant chain features spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional specialties like red beans and rice and Cajun fries.

Popeyes is planning to open by mid-October, the release said.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to welcome Popeyes’ to our already great selection of restaurants and dining options,” said Alisha Kish, marketing director of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “This is an exciting time of growth and expansion as we welcome Popeyes’ and focus on our long-term goals of providing a dynamic experience for guests of all ages.”

The Mall at Fairfield Commons has two other new food options in the works.

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet is expected to open before Labor Day in the former space of Bravo. The restaurant will offer Japanese style dishes featuring raw and pure fresh seafood in addition to an all-you-can-eat Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill bowls.

Izakaya, an anime-themed restaurant and bar, also has plans to open this fall on the upper level near Morris Furniture in the space that previously housed Spinoza’s Pizza and Good Spirits.

For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or visit the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.