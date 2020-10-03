President Trump records video before leaving for hospital

Trump will be able to work from the presidential suite at the hospital, White House officials said.

The White House earlier released information about the president’s health, saying he “remains fatigued but in good spirits” as of Friday afternoon. He received a dose of an experimental antibody drug meant to curb severe illness and also is taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

The first lady was reported to have a mild cough and headache. The rest of the first family members are well and tested negative for the virus, including Donald Trump Jr., who made a stop on Wednesday in Tipp City.