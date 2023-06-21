Randy Rainbow’s musical, political comedy tour coming to Dayton

Randy Rainbow is headed to the Victoria Theatre for his campaign tour comedy show Dec. 8.

The comedian and singer— whose real last name is Rainbow— is known for his musical political parodies, and this fall he’s launching his “campaign” with the Randy Rainbow for President tour. Rainbow announced the comedy tour through a spoof Fox News interview turned musical number showcasing the comedians satirical comedy of current events.

His tour comes at a topical moment in history, as political candidates continue to announce campaigns for the 2024 presidential election. Campaign events including presidential candidate debates are expected to ramp up in the fall of this year, coinciding with Rainbow’s comedy tour.

Rainbow is also an author, with his 2022 debut memoir “Playing with Myself” earning a spot on the New York Times Bestseller List. The book detailed his rise to fame while sharing how musical theater became his escape throughout his life. Now the host of “The Randy Rainbow Podcast,” Rainbow continues his comedy-musical-politics hybrid performances that brought him internet fame.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23 and are priced at $38.50 - $178.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonlive.org/events/randy-rainbow/.