Ready to see a concert? Local venues evaluate options for summer events as health orders ending

Fraze Pavilion

Mary Azbill, a spokesman for the city of Kettering, which owns the Fraze, said the city does not yet have plans for the summer months, but they hope to have updates early next week.

Rose Music Center

Rosemarie Moehring, director of marketing, for Music & Event Management, Inc., which manages the music center, said, “We are looking forward to opening at full capacity in July. Masks will be a personal choice for concert-goers and not a building policy.”

She said up-to-date concert schedules can be found on the Rose Music Center website and more concert announcements will be made in upcoming weeks.

“We are very excited to opening our doors to fans and getting back to live music again!” Moehring said in an email.

We will be updating as we learn more about these plans.