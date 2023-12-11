RIGHT NOW WITH RUSSELL: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ lead Golden Globe nominations

Christopher Nolan’s powerful “Oppenheimer” closely follows with eight. Martin Scorsese’s equally epic “Killers of the Flower Moon“ received seven.

On the TV side, the stellar final season of HBO’s “Succession” garnered nine nominations. Also notable: FX’s “The Bear” received five, including a surprise nod for Abby Elliott’s supporting performance, and Netflix’s “The Crown” snagged four.

Here’s what else you should know right now about the Golden Globe nominations:

’The Color Purple’ snubbed

The highly anticipated big screen adaptation of “The Color Purple” took a hit by missing out on a key nomination for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks are nominated, but the film‘s Oscar prospects are still evolving.

‘Past Lives’ makes its mark

Celine Song’s quietly compelling, beautifully acted story of South Korean childhood friends reuniting 20 years later in New York City received five nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Picture - Non-English Language, Best Director and Best Screenplay. It’s one of my favorites of 2023 and a hallmark of the high quality of independent, international films seen at The Neon.

’Maestro’ gains momentum

Actor/director/screenwriter Bradley Cooper’s meticulous passion project about Leonard Bernstein receives a major boost. Cooper seemed a shoo-in for Best Actor, a nomination that would’ve been a favorable acknowledgment of his contributions overall, but additional nominations for Best Motion Picture Drama, Best Director and Best Actress (a sensational Carey Mulligan) are a plus since the movie is pure Oscar bait.

A ‘Saltburn’ surprise

I wondered if Emerald Fennel’s jaw-dropping, provocative spin on ”The Talented Mr. Ripley” would be frowned upon by the Golden Globe membership. So, it’s great to see Barry Keoghan’s masterfully manipulating performance remembered along with Rosalind Pike as a mother completely unaware of the danger surrounding her.

Taylor Swift could win her first Golden Globe

Megastar Taylor Swift is among the nominees in the newly created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her concert film of “The Eras Tour.” She‘s been previously nominated four times for Best Song, but is in a prime spot to finally take home the gold.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards will be telecast at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 on CBS. For a complete list of nominees, visit goldenglobes.com.

Right Now with Russell spotlights pop culture news. He can be reached at Russell.Florence@coxohio.com