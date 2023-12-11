RiverScape MetroPark introduces 4 holiday cocktails

During the summer, Five Rivers MetroParks was given a temporary alcohol permit from the state to sell alcohol including beer, seltzer and other hard beverages. The organization has since received a permanent permit allowing them to add wine and cocktails to their cafe menu.

Wine on the menu includes Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio and Moscato. The cocktail menu includes:

❄️⛄Cozy Cocoa (hot cocoa mixed with whiskey and topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

❄️⛄Peppermint Patty (hot cocoa mixed with peppermint schnapps and topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

❄️⛄Winter Wonder Brew (coffee mixed with RumChata cream liqueur and topped with whipped cream)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

❄️⛄White Christmas (eggnog mixed with spiced rum and topped with a dash of nutmeg)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We wanted to try it out and offer folks some more specialty drinks that are themed to go along with the holiday season,” Mercer said.

During the winter months, RiverScape MetroPark features an outdoor ice rink operating 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 21. Hours will expand daily starting Dec. 22 and running through Jan. 5. From Jan. 6 to March 1, hours will scale back.

Beyond the ice, the MetroPark will host a Holiday Mini Market on Saturday, Dec. 16 with vendors from 2nd Street Market. The area also features a heated Comfort Tent to relax and socialize with family and friends.

Mercer wants to remind guests that the cafe does not offer a full bar. Alcohol sales are 4 o 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 21 due to staffing. These hours will expand Dec. 22 through Jan. 5 and scale back Jan. 6 through March 1 with the ice rink.

For more information about RiverScape, visit www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/riverscape or the park’s Facebook page.