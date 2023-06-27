Rooftop restaurant, bar opens this week in Dayton

The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving American gastropub-inspired dishes touched by fire, artisanal cocktails and local craft beers, is opening Thursday, June 29 atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from the restaurant.

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Guests can expect a wide variety of elevated wood oven dishes and seasonal cuisines touched by fire. Selections range from pizzas and burgers to small plates and starters. Here’s a look at several dishes on the menu:

Charred Meatballs featuring spicy pork and beef meatballs, Sunday gravy, pecorino and crostini

Garlic Prawns seasoned with smoked paprika and served with house pickled shishitos and sourdough

Forged Burger featuring an 8 oz. smashed wagyu beef layered with raclette cheese, bourbon-bacon jam, tomato, rocket greens and sriracha aioli between a homemade Foundry roll.

Foundry Reuben made with pastrami that’s been brined and smoked in-house

made with pastrami that’s been brined and smoked in-house Smoked Duck Salad with smoked & grilled duck breast, house greens, walnuts, raspberries and duck cracklings

with smoked & grilled duck breast, house greens, walnuts, raspberries and duck cracklings Brussels Caesar Salad made with brussels sprouts prepared two ways: half shaved Caesar style and half flash fried with lemon and pecorino

Nutty Mushroom Pizza featuring cashew alfredo sauce, mushrooms, mozzarella and truffle

Loaded Potato Pizza with roasted garlic, Yukon, rosemary, bacon, raclette cheese, and sour cream

Steak Poutine featuring a grilled 7 oz. filet mignon served with raclette cheese stuffed potato and pink peppercorn au poivre sauce

24-Hour Chicken, a brined and pan roasted chicken breast with cauliflower, carrots, sorghum and chicken jus

“We’ve created a place where diners can taste new flavors and ingredients in dishes that offer a sense of familiarity and adventure all in one,” said Area Executive Chef David Belknap.

The Foundry will also have an extensive cocktail selection among its beverage menu with a focus on bourbons and premium liquors.

“Many of the cocktails are inspired by The Foundry’s name such as the Copper Douceur featuring Provence Rosé Wine, Luxardo Maraschino, and Grapefruit Liqueur, or the Tawny Bronze with Tequila Espolón Reposado, Tawny Port, and Campari,” the release said.

The beverage menu will include classic cocktails, wine and the restaurant’s own specialty red lager, The Foundry Reserve.

The restaurant space features a lofted setting with exposed ceilings, copper finishes, custom millwork and stained concrete floors that are softened by modern furnishings, the release said. The outdoor space features glass railings and seating around firepits.

“The views overlooking Day Air Ballpark are captivating, making The Foundry a sure-to-be buzzy destination for game days or when diners are looking for a place to impress their friends and family,” the release said. “Whether guests come for a social atmosphere to enjoy drinks and bites, or they visit with friends and family for dinner, The Foundry will bring the heat.”

The Foundry will be open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday with dinner service until 10 p.m. The restaurant will also open on select Sundays for Dayton Dragons games.

For more information, visit www.thefoundryrooftop.com or the restaurant’s Instagram or Facebook pages.